Kaynes Technology | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: Shares of Kaynes Technology remained under selling pressure for the second consecutive trading session on Tuesday, falling nearly 3% after a steep 13% decline in the previous session.

The weakness followed disappointing Q2 FY27 earnings and a target price downgrade by global brokerage Jefferies, raising concerns about the company's near-term profitability.

Kaynes Technology Share Price Falls

During noon trading, Kaynes Technology shares declined 2.72% to ₹2,899 on the NSE. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹2,865, representing a 3.8% decline, even as the benchmark Nifty gained 0.59%.The continued selling reflected investor concerns following the company's weaker-than-expected September-quarter performance.

Q2 Profit Plunges 66%

Kaynes Technology reported a consolidated net profit of ₹39.8 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹115.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. This represents a sharp year-on-year decline of approximately 65.6%. Revenue from operations increased 4.4% to ₹952.5 crore from ₹912.1 crore, indicating modest sales growth despite pressure on earnings.

EBITDA Declines 16%

Operating performance also weakened during the quarter. EBITDA declined 16.2% to ₹125.6 crore from ₹149.8 crore a year earlier. Higher input costs, depreciation and interest expenses, alongside lower other income, weighed on profitability.

Jefferies Cuts Earnings Estimates

Jefferies said Kaynes Technology's quarterly results fell significantly short of expectations. The brokerage reduced its earnings estimates for FY27-FY29 and lowered its target price by 19%. It also revised its projected earnings compound annual growth rate to approximately 31% for FY26-FY29, compared with its earlier estimate of nearly 40%.

What Should Investors Watch?

Investors will closely monitor margin recovery, input costs and earnings growth in subsequent quarters. The latest results highlight the challenges facing the electronics manufacturing services company despite its continued revenue expansion.

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