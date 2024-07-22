Karnataka's 14-Hour Workday Proposal Faces Backlash: NASSCOM Objects To Extended Limits For IT Sector

'Bill Will Drive Away Companies, Stifle Startups': NASSCOM Seeks Urgent Meeting With Karnataka Govt Over Job Quota For Locals |

In latest development to the turns of events that is happening to the Karnataka's recent proposal to extend the working hours for IT employees has sparked controversy.

The proposed amendment to the 'Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill 2024' highlights about increasing the workday limit to 14 hours, which is a shift from the current 10-hour maximum, including overtime.

This has recently sparked intense opposition from the IT sector unions across various industries.

Nasscom’s on the Proposed Amendment

Recently, the National Association of Software and Services Companies, known as NASSCOM, has been vocal about its stance on the proposed changes and objecting to the 14 hour workday limit.

Ashish Aggarwal, Vice-President and Head of Public Policy at Nasscom, said, "As Nasscom, we have not requested a 14-hr workday limit or a 70-hr workweek. We have not seen the copy of the Bill in Karnataka so cannot comment on it. We fully support the 48-hr workweek, which is the standard across the country. All we have asked of the states and the central government is to consider some flexibility within this 48-hr limit."

Aggarwal further added that Nasscom’s primary request to both state and central governments has been for flexibility within the 48-hour workweek.

The consideration of 14 hour workday by the Karnataka government comes after the growing discussion within the IT segments.

Amid this proposal, the opposition from IT sector unions has been organising protests, arguing that extending work hours could lead to burnout and diminish work-life balance.

