'Who The Hell Did This?': Shark Tank Judge & boAt Founder Aman Gupta's Car 'Vandalised'

Invasion of space and property vandalism are an event that cannot be condoned under any circumstances. Vandalism is often done in protest or with an intend to harm individuals.

Shark Tank Judge's Car Vandalised ?

Aman Gupta, a renowned entrepreneur known for founding and heading the audio and electronic product manufacturing company Boat, took to his social media profile to share some news.

Who the hell did this? 🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/JU5L52s9Uf — Aman Gupta (@amangupta0303) July 22, 2024

Screengrab of the Instagram Story posted on Gupta's account. |

On his profiles on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) Gupta shared a 9-second clip.

This 9-second clip shared by the Shark Tank judge showed the video of a car that ostensibly belonged to him. This car had allegedly been vandalised.

The Mercedes car can be seen covered in 'graffiti-like' paintings drawn over it, with what can be understood as spray paints.

Gupta posted this video on his Instagram story and posted the same video on X, with the caption,"Who The Hell Did This?"

Netizens React To The Video

At this point, nothing much is known about what came to pass. This has led to significant ambiguity in the matter, as Gupta himself has not given any clarification or explanation on the matter.

However, it is interesting that not that many netizens who reacted to this video on X expressed their suspicion at this apparent or alleged vandalism.

Some users claimed that this could be a marketing shtick employed by the 'Shark' to promote his company, that in the past has been endorsed by many big names, including popular actors and even cricketers.

One of the users responding to the video said, "The epic Collab incoming"

Interestingly, none of the users reacting to the video were alarmed by it, as most of them deemed as a marketing gimmick. One of them even sighted British artist Banksy and said,"Looks like Banksy had a rough day and decided to practice on your car!"

One of them even called the whole thing "cringe marketing".

According to reports, the company reported total revenue of Rs 3,377 crore in the last fiscal year and suffered losses of over Rs 120 crore.