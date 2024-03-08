 From Ranveer Allahbadia To Aman Gupta: PM Modi Presents National Creators Awards 2024; Check Full List Of Winners Here
PM Modi awarded several well-known social media influencers for their outstanding contributions in different areas.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
National Creators Awards 2024 |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented the first-ever National Creators Awards at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Recognizing talents across 20 diverse categories, the awards were given to individuals who have made a impact in various fields.

From Best Storyteller to Tech Creator, the categories covered a wide area, showcasing the versatility and influence of creators. The 20 categories of awards presented includes Best Storyteller, The Disruptor, Celebrity Creator, Green Champion, Best Creator for Social Change, Most Impactful Agri Creator, Cultural Ambassador, Best Travel Creator, Swachhta Ambassador, New India Champion, Tech Creator, Heritage Fashion, Most Creative Creator (Male and Female), Best Creator in the Food Category, Best Creator in Education, and the International Creator Award.

PM Modi, on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), expressed, "The 'National Creators Award' recognizes the talent of our creator's community. It celebrates their passion for using creativity to drive positive change."

National Creators Award 2024: Check the full List of winners

Jaya Kishori: Awarded the Best Creator for Social Change.

Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen): Recognized as the Best Creator in the Food Category.

Drew Hicks: Presented with the Best International Creator Award.

Kamiya Jani: Honored as the Favourite Travel Creator.

Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps): Acknowledged as the Disruptor of the Year.

RJ Raunac (Bauaa): Presented with the Most Creative Creator-Male Award.

Shraddha Jain: Recognized as the Most Creative Creator (Female).

Aridaman: Awarded the Best Micro Creator.

Nishchay: Acknowledged as the Best Creator in the Gaming Category.

Ankit Baiyanpuria: Recognized as the Best Health and Fitness Creator.

Naman Deshmukh: Awarded the Best Creator in the Education Category.

Jahnvi Singh: Presented with the Heritage Fashion Icon Award.

Malhar Kalambe: Honored as the Swachhta Ambassador.

Gaurav Chaudhary: Awarded the Best Creator in the Tech Category.

Maithili Thakur: Recognized as the Cultural Ambassador of The Year.

Pankhti Pandey: Honored as the Favourite Green Champion.

Keerthika Govindasamy: Acknowledged as the Best Storyteller.

Aman Gupta: Presented with the Celebrity Creator Award.

More than 1,50,000 nominations were submitted across 20 categories, with approximately 1 million votes being cast for digital creators in diverse award categories. Among them, finally, 23 winners were selected, including three creators from international origins.

