Modi 3.0 Budget 2024: Finance Minister Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey 2023-24; GDP Growth Pegged At 8.2% For FY24

Modi 3.0 Budget 2024: Finance Minister Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey 2023-24 as Parliament's Session Kicks Off | PTI

The Budget session of the Parliament began on a significant note today, July 22, and the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2023-24.

This document, tabled on July 22, sets the stage for the first full-fledged Union Budget of the NDA government since its re-election for a third consecutive term.

As the nation eagerly awaits with several expectations, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2024 on July 23 (Tuesday) in Lok Sabha.

#WATCH | Economic Survey 2023-2024 tabled in Lok Sabha by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. pic.twitter.com/XxBVhgW4Lq — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2024

The Economic Survey 2023-24 provides a comprehensive overview of the country's economic health, detailing crucial statistics and trends. Such as growth projections, fiscal performance, policy initiatives and challenges and opportunities ahead.

Watch Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman present the Union Budget 2024-25 in Parliament 👇



⏰ 11.00 am



🗓️ 23rd July 2024



Stay tuned and watch out for LIVE updates on👇



X ➡️ https://t.co/76gY97bgKj



Facebook ➡️ https://t.co/GVfVncu4Ok#ViksitBharatBudget2024_25 pic.twitter.com/16O7frtX2l — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) July 21, 2024

Economic Survey 2023-24 conservatively projects a real GDP growth of 6.5–7 per cent in FY25, with risks evenly balanced, cognizant of the fact that the market expectations are on the higher side. pic.twitter.com/Kvdn4jBdDP — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2024

The Economic Survey 2023-2024, document is divided in two parts and provides a detail analysis of the country's economic landscape. The first part of the documents contains Economic Developments and Challenges, which gives a broad review of the economy and the challenges the country faces.

The second part is on the specific analyses of the past financial year and focuses on specific topics, and analysing the past financial year's performance in areas such as social security, poverty, education, healthcare, human development, and climate.

Key Projections and Insights

GDP Growth Forecast - One of the standout points in the Economic Survey is the projection for India's real GDP growth. The survey pegs India's GDP growth at 8.2 per cent for FY24.

The survey conservatively estimates a growth rate of 6.5-7 per cent for FY25.

Retail Inflation Trends - The survey also reports a positive trend in retail inflation, which has decreased to 5.4 per cent in FY24 from 6.7 per cent in FY23.

VIDEO | Parliament Budget Session: "We are far ahead from many countries where companies laws operate, they are still not able to settle claims... So, SEBI related reforms are also coming up with ease of doing business and treating all stakeholders with all comfort," says Union… pic.twitter.com/GcuBWOMQN2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2024

The Economic Survey 2023-24 will first be presented in the Lok Sabha and then in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session.