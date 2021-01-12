'Karnataka will lead India's journey towards Green Mobility': CM BS Yediyurappa after Elon Musk's Tesla registers unit in Bengaluru

After American electric car maker Tesla made its entry in India and registered as a company in Karnataka's Bengaluru, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday evening welcomed Tesla CEO Elon Musk to India and his state, and also wished him the very best for the company's operations.

"Karnataka will lead India's journey towards Green Mobility. Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Tesla will soon start its operations in India with an R&D unit in Bengaluru. I welcome @elonmusk to India & Karnataka and wish him all the very best," tweeted Yediyurappa.

According to a regulatory filing, the firm has registered Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd with RoC Bangalore.

The company has been registered as an unlisted private entity with a paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh.

Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram and David Jon Feinstein have been appointed as directors of Tesla India, as per the Registrar of Companies (RoC) filing.

Reportedly, the company is also in touch four more state governments (Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu) to set up operations in the country.

Last month, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said Tesla is set to start its operations in the country in 2021 and would also look at setting up a manufacturing unit based on demand.

Earlier on Tuesday, auto major Tata Motors denied tying up with the company for its India foray.

"Tata Motors has not taken any decision regarding a strategic partner for its PV business and categorically denies any and all rumours suggesting the same," the company said in a regulatory statement.

In November last year, replying to a Twitter user who asked about the progress of the company's India plans, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had said, "Yea..Next year for sure".

(With PTI inputs)