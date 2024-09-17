Karnataka Language Activists Demand Introduction Of In-Flight Announcements In Kannada At Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport

Bengaluru Airport |

Language activism and sub-nationalistic tendencies are arguably a part of the the cultural fabric of the South Indian states. This is more so the case in the southern state of Karnataka. The state has often seen multiple flashpoints at the junction of language and identity.

Airport To Have Announcement In Kannada

In a recent development in the arena, Mahesh Joshi, the president of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat, a Kannada Language group, has now put forward a new demand.

As per reports, Mahesh Joshi has demanded the capital city, Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, and its authorities to make in-flight announcements in Karnataka's state language of Kannada.

The group has urged the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which is responsible for running the airport, to make sure that flights taking off and adding in the Garden City's airport have mandatory announcements in the Dravidan language.

Annoucement From November 1

It has also been learned that the group president, Joshi, will write to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation to facilitate the request.

According to reports from the New Indian Express, the aim is to make the facility of Kannada in-flight announcements available from November 1. It is to be noted that November 1 is observed as 'Kannada Rajyotsava Day.'

In addition, The Parishat will organize the 87th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Saahitya Sammelana in Mandya from December 20 to 22.

Issues With Exercise

Apart from these measures, Joshi has also asked airport officials to erect giant welcome boards in Kannada and create an environment that symbolizes Karnataka's culture and identity.

It remains to be seen as to have efficiently these demands are met. This, as, some of the impediments involving such an exercise include issues of Passneger Demographics, given Bengaluru's diverse and cosmopolitan nature. Another element is that of standardization of the practice, which could be cumbersome. In addition to that, operational efficiency and expenditure considerations are also factors, that come into play.