Jio Lost Network All Over Mumbai: Subscribers Rushing To Twitter

Jio customers in India reported a network outage on social media, and the tracking website Down Detector revealed a spike in issue reports at midday, On September 17.
By 12:36 PM on September 17, 2024, 10,552 Jio users had reported a network error, according to Down Detector. Compared to the 695 reports at 11.30 am there was a surge.
(This is a developing story,more details will be updated shortly.)
