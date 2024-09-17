 Jio Lost Network All Over Mumbai: Subscribers Rushing To Twitter
G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Jio's New 30% AirFiber Discount: Everything You Need to Know Aboout Timing, Eligibility, and How to Get It | File Image/ Representative Image

Jio customers in India reported a network outage on social media, and the tracking website Down Detector revealed a spike in issue reports at midday, On September 17.

By 12:36 PM on September 17, 2024, 10,552 Jio users had reported a network error, according to Down Detector. Compared to the 695 reports at 11.30 am there was a surge.

(This is a developing story,more details will be updated shortly.)

