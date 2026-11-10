Kalyan Jewellers Q2 Profit Surges 64% To ₹427 Crore, Revenue Climbs 31% To ₹10,323 Crore. |

Mumbai: Kalyan Jewellers India Limited reported a sharp 63.9% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹427.10 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹260.51 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations climbed 31.4% to ₹10,322.62 crore, reflecting strong growth in the jewellery retailer's reported sales.

The company's financial performance also benefited from a one-time gain arising from the sale of investment property, which contributed to the quarter's reported profitability.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue increased from ₹7,856.03 crore in Q2 FY26 to ₹10,322.62 crore in Q2 FY27.

Total income, including other income, rose to ₹10,400.65 crore from ₹7,907.44 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Total expenses increased 31.2% to ₹9,914.04 crore against ₹7,557.18 crore a year earlier.

Profit before exceptional items and tax advanced to ₹486.61 crore from ₹350.27 crore, indicating improvement in earnings before the exceptional gain.

Sequential Earnings

Compared with the June quarter, consolidated net profit increased 22.5% from ₹348.67 crore to ₹427.10 crore.

However, revenue declined 2.5% sequentially from ₹10,588.93 crore, highlighting a divergence between quarterly sales and reported profitability.

Profit before tax increased from ₹464.82 crore in Q1 FY27 to ₹560.08 crore in Q2 FY27.

Basic earnings per share increased to ₹4.14 from ₹3.38 in the preceding quarter and ₹2.52 a year earlier.

Half-Year Performance

For the first six months of FY27, consolidated revenue from operations reached ₹20,911.54 crore, compared with ₹15,124.50 crore during the corresponding period of FY26.

Consolidated net profit increased to ₹775.76 crore from ₹524.59 crore, representing growth of approximately 47.9%.

The company disclosed an exceptional gain of ₹73.46 crore following the sale of part of its investment property during the September quarter.

The gain was classified separately because of its non-recurring nature.

The unaudited financial statements were approved by the company's board on November 10, 2026.

Statutory auditor Walker Chandiok & Co LLP issued an unmodified limited-review conclusion on the consolidated financial results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.

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