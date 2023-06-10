K Raheja Corp unveils Rs 1,100 Cr Luxury Homes Pre-Launch Sales For South Mumbai Project |

On June 9, K Raheja Corp Homes, the residential business of the K Raheja Corp Group announced that within a span period of 90 days, the project named Raheja Modern Vivarea in South Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi area has delivered a pre-formal launch revenue of Rs 1,100. The Group added the company managed to sell around 2.50 lakh sqft out of the total saleable 10 lakh sqft in a period of three months.

In a statement, K Raheja Homes said, the performance sets the stage for a line-up of soon-to-launch luxury projects, focusing on the micro-market of upscale Juhu.

Ramesh Ranganathan, CEO of K Raheja Corp Homes, expressed satisfaction with the strong sales performance of Raheja Modern Vivarea amidst a volatile macro environment. The demand for luxury and ultra-luxury apartments with contemporary amenities is on the rise, particularly emphasizing the developer’s repute. A strong sales forecast as they continue to accelerate their development growth, focusing on upcoming projects in the highly significant Juhu micro-market, he added.

He further added that the bull run in the Indian Luxury residential market is boosting property sales, which has augured well for business.

According to the company, the project will consist of two magnificent towers, offering residents breathtaking views of the Golf Course, Racecourse, and the Arabian Sea. Encompassing a total saleable area of 10 lakh square feet, the towers will feature a variety of 3 and 4-bedroom apartments that can be customized to meet specific requirements, providing unique and personalized living experiences of up to 8,500 sqft. carpet area per family.