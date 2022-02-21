Sustainable Real Estate: Not an alternative but a necessity, asserts K Raheja Realty Chairman Sandeep Raheja

Leading metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai are among the most polluted cities and millions are affected. Another essential disaster confronted is the water shortages by way of hundreds and thousands in India. Real estate is a major driver of this expansion and has a direct influence on the environment. Sustainable development focuses on reducing this impact and ensuring that the world remains green and alive.

The real estate sector's drive toward sustainability has gained an enormous pace due to the growing sense of urgency around environmental concerns confronting the world. To save resources and to safeguard the environment, Mr. Sandeep Raheja highly asserts sustainability is no longer an alternative but a necessity.

The real estate sector has emerged as one of India's most important growth engines. It is a large-scale employer and a major contributor to GDP as an industry; sustainability will play a big role. With ingenious new technology, we continue to improvise environmental economics.

The positives are that the purchaser's call will create demand for greater green houses, mainly for the reason that the lockdown experience has revealed the upside of green intensive homes. When it comes to residential projects with professionals that stay and also work from home, a new demand for green and efficient energy systems will pace up. Additionally, residential real estate remains an attractive asset compared to different investments and with lower threats and better returns and great personal usability. Green housing addresses the worldwide problem of converting climate, global warming as well as lack of green spaces in cities and will enhance the health and wellbeing of their inhabitants. Through sustainable design, production and operations, sustainable homes can reduce carbon emissions, energy, and waste, conserve water, prioritize safer materials, and lower our exposure to pollution.

Sustainable Planning:

Sustainable Planning will require residential complexes with large gardens and with peripheral tree cover to grow the green cover. Large complexes with convenient shopping, nursing homes and all necessities will reduce travel and consumption of fuel. Storm water drains can be provided with deep gravel tubes to allow rainwater to percolate deep into the sub-soil in order to maintain underground water stable. With the cities growing high-rises, planning of these high-rises becomes important to bring in as much as natural ventilation and light, both to rooms as well as toilets to minimize artificial ventilation reducing electrical consumption. Solar hot water heaters on the terrace requiring dual water piping saves water heating to a large extent, and sewage treatment plant will help recycle the water for flushing and irrigation. Renewable energy to solar power for onsite buildings is yet in the nascent stage, as it requires large ground cover and till such time efficiencies are not improved, implementation of such technology will take a while.

Usage of recycled ply and engineered woods to save natural wood is another growing example.

Mr. Sandeep Raheja feels, the initial goal of real estate investments should be to make operations as sustainable as possible while minimizing environmental impact. Investors should put their money into renewable-energy infrastructure and environmentally friendly projects.

The real estate industry should adapt holistically and must initiate education and training in the infrastructure domain. Accelerating the adoption of green homes would require more financial assistance backed by higher incentive schemes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:35 AM IST