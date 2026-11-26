Jyoti Structures |

Mumbai: Jyoti Structures Limited has received a fresh Letter of Intent (LoI) from Sterlite Grid 5 Limited for a major power transmission project spanning Goa and Karnataka, strengthening its presence in India's expanding electricity transmission infrastructure sector.

The order, dated November 25, 2026, relates to the 400 kV Double Circuit Xeldom-Narendra Transmission Line Project and covers material supplies, services, civil construction and erection works.

Order Value And Execution Timeline

According to the company's exchange filing, the total contract value stands at ₹272 crore, excluding GST, with an incremental order value of ₹175.67 crore.

The scope encompasses both previously executed and remaining portions of the transmission project. Jyoti Structures is required to complete the project within 18 months from the date of issuance of the Letter of Intent. The contract adds to the company's ongoing business in high-voltage power transmission infrastructure.

Project Background And Demerger

The transmission project was originally awarded to Jyoti Structures by Sterlite Power Transmission Limited in 2022.

Subsequently, Sterlite Power's infrastructure business was transferred to Sterlite Grid 5 Limited following a demerger approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, on September 5, 2024. The fresh Letter of Intent reflects the revised contractual arrangement following the corporate restructuring.

Recent Order Wins Strengthen Business Pipeline

Jyoti Structures has secured several significant power transmission contracts in recent months. In October 2026, the company bagged three orders collectively worth ₹1,598.26 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited for the ±800 kV HVDC Bipole Barmer-II and South Kalamb Transmission Lines project.

Additionally, it secured a ₹689.93 crore contract from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited for the 765 kV Double Circuit Pachchham-Saykha Transmission Line Project.

Power Infrastructure Expansion

The latest contract comes amid continued investments in India's electricity transmission network, driven by rising power requirements and the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure.

The successive order wins highlight Jyoti Structures' participation in large-scale transmission projects, strengthening its project execution pipeline and providing greater visibility for future business activity.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess associated risks.

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