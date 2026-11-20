Jupiter Wagons |

Mumbai: Jupiter Wagons Limited has secured a fresh order worth ₹128.61 crore from JSW (South) Rail Logistics Private Limited, strengthening its position in India's railway wagon manufacturing and freight transportation sector.

The company announced on Friday that the repeat contract covers the manufacturing and supply of 302 BFNSM1 wagons, reflecting continued demand for specialised railway freight equipment.

JSW Group Places Repeat Order

According to the company's announcement, Jupiter Wagons received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from JSW (South) Rail Logistics for five BFNSM1 rakes comprising 302 wagons. The total contract value stands at ₹128.61 crore, including Goods and Services Tax (GST).

This is the second BFNSM1 wagon order awarded by the customer in 2026. Earlier, in June, JSW (South) Rail Logistics placed an order worth ₹122.88 crore. The latest development highlights the growing business relationship between Jupiter Wagons and the JSW Group.

Order Inflow Reaches ₹399 Crore

With the latest contract, Jupiter Wagons' cumulative order intake from the JSW Group during 2026 has reached approximately ₹399 crore.

Managing Director Vivek Lohia said repeat business from existing customers demonstrates their confidence in the company's manufacturing capabilities and reliability. He indicated that such contracts reinforce Jupiter Wagons' position as a preferred supplier for private freight operators.

Indian Railways Orders Support Growth

Alongside private sector contracts, Jupiter Wagons continues to secure significant orders from Indian Railways. The company recently received a ₹1,140 crore order from the Ministry of Railways for the supply of 2,583 wagons.

Management believes that demand from both government and private customers provides greater diversification to its order book. The latest JSW contract further strengthens Jupiter Wagons' railway equipment business as India continues expanding freight transportation infrastructure.

The company's growing order pipeline also reflects opportunities emerging from investments in railway modernisation, industrial logistics and freight capacity expansion.

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