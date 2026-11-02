 Jupiter Wagons Bags ₹324 Crore Private Sector Orders For ACT2 Automobile Carrier Wagons From GATX India, Chetak International
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HomeBusinessJupiter Wagons Bags ₹324 Crore Private Sector Orders For ACT2 Automobile Carrier Wagons From GATX India, Chetak International

Jupiter Wagons Bags ₹324 Crore Private Sector Orders For ACT2 Automobile Carrier Wagons From GATX India, Chetak International

Jupiter Wagons Limited has received new orders totalling over ₹324 crore from GATX India Private Limited and Chetak International Private Limited. Both orders are for the company's ACT2 automobile carrier wagons, strengthening its private sector business.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 02, 2026, 11:05 AM IST
Jupiter Wagons Bags ₹324 Crore Private Sector Orders For ACT2 Automobile Carrier Wagons From GATX India, Chetak International
Jupiter Wagons |

Mumbai: Jupiter Wagons Limited on 2 November 2026 announced that it secured new private sector business worth over ₹324 crore, including a Letter of Intent (LOI) from GATX India Private Limited and an order from Chetak International Private Limited.

Order Details

Jupiter Wagons received an LOI from GATX India Private Limited for the manufacture and supply of 10 rakes of ACT2 wagons, which comprise 270 ACT2 wagons. This LOI is valued at ₹214.94 crore.

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Separately, the company secured an order from Chetak International Private Limited for the manufacture and supply of 5 rakes of ACT2 wagons, totalling 135 ACT2 wagons. This order is valued at ₹109.10 crore.

Business Context

The company stated that these orders reflect the growing demand for its new-design ACT2 platform among private wagon-leasing and logistics operators. This complements its existing Indian Railways business, which includes a recent ₹1,140 crore order from the Ministry of Railways for 2,583 wagons.

Management Commentary

Vivek Lohia, Managing Director, Jupiter Wagons Limited, said the wins demonstrate confidence from private wagon-leasing and logistics operators in their ACT2 platform and delivery capabilities. Lohia added that broad-based demand is seen across both Indian Railways and the private sector as India shifts more freight to rail.

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Future Outlook

Jupiter Wagons stated that a balanced order book across government and private customers provides healthy visibility for growth. The company remains focused on scaling capacity and execution to meet demand for rolling stock in India's rail freight and logistics sector.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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