Indian Railways Orders Mobile Charging Points To Remain Off From 11 PM To 5 AM After Power Bank Explosion

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Mumbai: In a move to strengthen fire safety on trains, the Railway Board has directed all zonal railways to ensure that mobile charging points in train coaches remain switched off between 11 pm and 5 am, following an incident in which a passenger’s power bank exploded while charging. The incident occurred on South Eastern Railway (SER), where onboard staff had failed to switch off the charging points during the prescribed hours, resulting in smoke after the power bank exploded.

Railway Board Stresses Strict Compliance With Existing Fire Safety Instructions

In a letter Railway Board reiterated its earlier instructions issued on , and stressed that the safety measures must be followed strictly without any exceptions. The directive, issued to the Principal Chief Mechanical Engineers of all zonal railways, underlines the risk posed by unattended electronic devices charging overnight in train coaches. The incident has once again highlighted the need for effective enforcement of existing safety protocols, particularly during night hours when passengers are likely to be asleep.

The Board has asked all zonal railways to counsel, instruct and train the concerned onboard staff to ensure proper implementation of the instructions. Officers and supervisors have also been directed to conduct surprise inspections to check whether charging points are being switched off during the stipulated hours. The latest directive places responsibility on railway staff and supervisory officials to ensure that the existing safety instructions are not ignored. With charging points available across passenger coaches, strict compliance is crucial to reduce the risk of electrical incidents and potential fires during train journeys.

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