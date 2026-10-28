22-Year-Old Woman Crushed To Death By Dumper After Motorcycle Skids On Mumbai-Nashik Highway | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: A 22-year-old woman was crushed to death by a speeding dumper after a motorcycle carrying her and a male friend lost balance on the Bhiwandi bypass along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. The accident occurred when dust kicked up by a passing car entered the rider’s eyes, causing the motorcycle to skid and both occupants to fall onto the road.

Deceased Identified As Mumbai Resident Dhanashree Chaudhary

The deceased has been identified as Dhanashree Mohan Chaudhary (22), a Mumbai resident. The Kon Gaon police have registered a case against dumper driver Vasudev Kumar Mahto in connection with the incident.

According to the police, Devansh Sameer Pusalkar (24) was riding motorcycle number MH 47 CG 8166 with Dhanashree as a pillion rider. The two were travelling towards Thane via the Bhiwandi bypass when they reached Pimplas Phata in the evening.

Dust From Speeding Car Causes Rider To Lose Control

At that point, a car allegedly moved ahead at high speed, kicking up dust on the road. The dust entered Devansh’s eyes, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle. The vehicle toppled, throwing both riders onto the road.

In a tragic turn of events, a dumper approaching from behind ran over Dhanashree. She sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. The incident highlights the dangers posed by sudden loss of visibility and the risks faced by two-wheeler riders on busy highway stretches.

Following the accident, the Kon Gaon police registered a case against the dumper driver under relevant legal provisions. Police Sub-Inspector Vikram Udmale is conducting further investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.

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