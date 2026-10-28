Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation Announces ₹15,500 Diwali Ex-Gratia For 4,101 Employees, ₹1,000 Hike Over Last Year

Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation | https://www.bncmc.gov.in/

Bhiwandi: Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation employees will receive a Diwali ex-gratia payment of ₹15,500 this year, an increase of ₹1,000 over last year’s amount. Mayor Narayan Chaudhary announced the decision at a press conference ahead of the festival, bringing relief to civic employees preparing for additional household expenses during the festive season.

Diwali Payout Increased Following Revisions Over Five Years

The increase marks a further rise in the corporation’s Diwali payout after a series of revisions over the past five years. The additional amount is expected to help employees meet expenses related to festive shopping, household requirements and other seasonal needs.

According to the figures provided, approximately 4,101 employees are eligible for the benefit. These include 3,309 regular municipal employees, 715 employees in the primary education department and 77 employees in the secondary education department.

Civic Body Proposes ₹7 Crore Budget For Diwali Ex-Gratia

The corporation has proposed ₹7 crore in its 2026-27 budget for the Diwali ex-gratia payment. However, details regarding the disbursement date and the payment schedule have not yet been announced.

The announcement comes as municipal employees look forward to the annual festive payment, which provides financial support ahead of Diwali. The ₹1,000 increase over the previous year is expected to be welcomed by the workforce and their families.

The corporation also employs 663 contractual workers. However, it was not immediately clear whether they would be covered under the announced ex-gratia scheme.

Diwali Ex-Gratia: Five-Year Trend

The corporation’s Diwali ex-gratia payments have increased over the past five years, according to the figures provided:

2021-22: ₹10,100

2022-23: ₹11,000

2023-24: ₹12,000

2024-25: ₹14,200

2025-26: ₹14,500

2026-27: ₹15,500

The latest announcement raises the payment by ₹1,000 from the previous year and takes the amount to ₹15,500 per eligible employee. The final benefit for contractual workers, along with the date of disbursement, remains to be clarified by the civic administration.

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