JTEKT India Q4 Profit Rises 11% To ₹25.6 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹754 Crore

JTEKT India reported an 11 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 25.6 crore. |

Mumbai: JTEKT India Limited reported an 11.4 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 25.6 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, supported by improved operational performance and higher revenue.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 753.9 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 713 crore a year earlier and Rs 701.3 crore in the preceding quarter. The company’s quarterly trajectory through FY26 reflected gradual operational improvement amid steady automotive demand and higher production activity.

The automotive components maker posted total income of Rs 760.8 crore during the March quarter compared with Rs 715 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax increased to Rs 35.7 crore against Rs 31.8 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequentially, profit improved from Rs 20 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while revenue also expanded quarter-on-quarter. Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 724.5 crore, up from Rs 677 crore in the previous quarter due to higher material and employee-related costs.

For the full financial year FY26, JTEKT India reported revenue from operations of Rs 2,697 crore compared with Rs 2,600 crore in FY25, reflecting a 3.7 percent increase.

However, annual net profit slipped marginally to Rs 73.5 crore from Rs 75.5 crore in the previous year, impacted by exceptional items and higher expenses during the year.

The company recorded exceptional charges related to a voluntary separation scheme and labour code-linked gratuity restructuring costs.

The board recommended a final dividend of 75 percent or Rs 0.75 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

During the year, the company also completed a rights issue aggregating Rs 249.9 crore, resulting in an increase in paid-up equity capital. Earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 0.93 compared with Rs 0.85 a year ago.

JTEKT India’s balance sheet strengthened during the year, with total equity increasing to Rs 1,185.8 crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rs 879.9 crore a year earlier. Cash and cash equivalents also rose to Rs 37.9 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited regulatory filings and is not investment advice.