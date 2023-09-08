JSW Steel Consolidated Crude Steel Production In August Grows By 19% YoY | Image: JSW Steel (Representative)

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of August 2023 at 22.86 Lakh tonnes with a growth of 19 per cent year-on-year, the company announced through an exchange filing. Capacity utilisation at Indian Operations level in the last month stood at 94.3 per cent.

Indian operations production volumes that include the crude steel production of JSW Ispat Special Products Limited (JISPL) and its subsidiary, Mivaan Steels Limited in August was at 22.15 lakh tonnes against 18.99 lakh tonnes with a growth of 17 per cent. JSW Steel USA - Ohio production in August was at 0.71 lakh tonnes in comparison to 0.23 lakh tonnes indicating a 214 per cent growth.

JSW Steel

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified, US$ 23 billion JSW Group. Over the last three decades, JSW Steel has grown from a single manufacturing unit to become one of India’s leading integrated steel companies with a capacity of 29.7 MTPA in India and the USA (including capacities under joint control).

JSW Steel aims to reduce its CO2 emissions by 42% from its steel-making operations and achieve net zero CO2 emissions at its subsidiary, JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd by 2030. JSW Steel aims to lead the energy transition by powering steel-making operations entirely by renewable energy by 2030.

Other sustainability targets include achieving no-net loss in biodiversity at the operating sites by 2030, substantially improving air quality and reducing water consumption in all operations and maintaining Zero Liquid Discharge.

JSW Steel Shares

JSW Steel shares on Friday morning at 9:39 am IST were trading at Rs 820.35, up by 0.13 per cent.