 JSP’s Promoter Group Companies, part of the Naveen Jindal Group, have fully repaid the loan against shares
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessJSP’s Promoter Group Companies, part of the Naveen Jindal Group, have fully repaid the loan against shares

JSP’s Promoter Group Companies, part of the Naveen Jindal Group, have fully repaid the loan against shares

Through this repayment, the loan against share (LAS) for the Naveen Jindal Group now stands at Nil.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
JSP’s Promoter Group Companies, part of the Naveen Jindal Group, have fully repaid the loan against shares | File

The Promoter group companies owned by Naveen Jindal and his family directly or indirectly have paid all its loan liabilities against Shares of JSP.

JSP has been informed that Promoter Group Companies that are part of Naveen Jindal Group, namely OPJ Trading Pvt Ltd, Opelina Sustainable Services Pvt Limited and Gagan Infraenergy Ltd. have fully repaid all the outstanding loans against shares. Through this repayment, the loan against share (LAS) for the Naveen Jindal Group now stands at Nil.

The loan repayment has been a part of the group's deleveraging strategy. The peak Loan against shares was approximately Rs. 1140 cr during Oct’18 which has been reduced to Nil.

Read Also
CRISIL raises Jindal Stainless’ outlook to AA-/Positive
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as lowest bidder for Mumbai Metro project

Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as lowest bidder for Mumbai Metro project

Tech layoffs: Mukesh Ambani-backed Dunzo fires 30% of its staff despite receiving $75 million in...

Tech layoffs: Mukesh Ambani-backed Dunzo fires 30% of its staff despite receiving $75 million in...

JSP’s Promoter Group Companies, part of the Naveen Jindal Group, have fully repaid the loan...

JSP’s Promoter Group Companies, part of the Naveen Jindal Group, have fully repaid the loan...

Thomas Cook India inaugurates new franchise outlets in Kerala due to surge in travel demand

Thomas Cook India inaugurates new franchise outlets in Kerala due to surge in travel demand

Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 155 points, Nifty at 17600

Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 155 points, Nifty at 17600