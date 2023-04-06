JSP’s Promoter Group Companies, part of the Naveen Jindal Group, have fully repaid the loan against shares | File

JSP has been informed that Promoter Group Companies that are part of Naveen Jindal Group, namely OPJ Trading Pvt Ltd, Opelina Sustainable Services Pvt Limited and Gagan Infraenergy Ltd. have fully repaid all the outstanding loans against shares. Through this repayment, the loan against share (LAS) for the Naveen Jindal Group now stands at Nil.

The loan repayment has been a part of the group's deleveraging strategy. The peak Loan against shares was approximately Rs. 1140 cr during Oct’18 which has been reduced to Nil.