 JP Morgan Leases 2.72 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space In Mumbai's Powai From Cowrks At ₹9.23 Crore Monthly Rent
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessJP Morgan Leases 2.72 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space In Mumbai's Powai From Cowrks At ₹9.23 Crore Monthly Rent

JP Morgan Leases 2.72 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space In Mumbai's Powai From Cowrks At ₹9.23 Crore Monthly Rent

JP Morgan Services India Pvt Ltd has leased 2,71,955 sq ft of office space at One Downtown Central (Crisil House) in Powai, Mumbai, from Cowrks India Pvt Ltd (a Brookfield company) for 60 months, starting April 2026. The lease, signed in December 2025 with owner Kairos Properties, carries an initial monthly rent of ₹9.23 crore (₹339.4 per sq ft) with 5% annual escalation.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: JP Morgan has taken on lease 2.72 lakh sq ft office spaces in Mumbai from Cowrks for a starting monthly rent of Rs 9.23 crore, according to CRE Matrix. Real estate data analytic firm CRE Matrix has accessed the lease agreement from the Maharashtra government. Global financial services firm JP Morgan Services India Pvt Ltd has taken on lease 2,71,955 sq ft area at One Downtown Central (Crisil House) Building, in Powai, Mumbai.

Read Also
JP Morgan-Backed Fintech Company In-Solutions Global Launches New Biometric Authentication Solution...
article-image

The lease agreement was signed in December between Cowrks India Pvt Ltd, JP Morgan Services India Pvt Ltd, and Kairos Properties Pvt Ltd, as per the CRE Matrix. Kairos Properties is the owner of the property and it has given on lease to Cowrks, which is owned by Brookfield. The starting monthly rent is Rs 339.4 per sq ft translating into Rs 9.23 crore for a month. JP Morgan has taken on lease for 60 months. The rent will commence from April. There is a clause of rent escalation of 5 per cent every year. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Hilarious Moment! Camilo Ugo Carabelli Goes Viral After Trimming Hair During Auckland Match; Video
Hilarious Moment! Camilo Ugo Carabelli Goes Viral After Trimming Hair During Auckland Match; Video
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Civic Headquarters, CSMT Decked With Voter Awareness Posters Ahead Of Polls | Video
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Civic Headquarters, CSMT Decked With Voter Awareness Posters Ahead Of Polls | Video
US Congressman Randy Fine Proposes Greenland Annexation Bill To Counter Arctic Rivals
US Congressman Randy Fine Proposes Greenland Annexation Bill To Counter Arctic Rivals
Rajasthan LDC Recruitment 2026: 10,644 Posts Announced For LDC, Junior Assistant, Clerk Grade-II; Check Eligibility, Vacancies And Selection Process
Rajasthan LDC Recruitment 2026: 10,644 Posts Announced For LDC, Junior Assistant, Clerk Grade-II; Check Eligibility, Vacancies And Selection Process
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JP Morgan Leases 2.72 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space In Mumbai's Powai From Cowrks At ₹9.23 Crore Monthly...

JP Morgan Leases 2.72 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space In Mumbai's Powai From Cowrks At ₹9.23 Crore Monthly...

US Warns Of 25% Tariffs For Iran Trade, Why India Could Be Among The Most Affected Countries?

US Warns Of 25% Tariffs For Iran Trade, Why India Could Be Among The Most Affected Countries?

L&T Bags 2,500 Crore Bridge Project In West Bengal, Aims To End Ferry Dependency For 2 Lakh...

L&T Bags 2,500 Crore Bridge Project In West Bengal, Aims To End Ferry Dependency For 2 Lakh...

India & Germany Sign Pact To Boost Cross-Border E-Commerce, Express Logistics & Time-Definite...

India & Germany Sign Pact To Boost Cross-Border E-Commerce, Express Logistics & Time-Definite...

Balu Forge Shares Jump 10% After Long Fall Ends, I-T Probe Closure Brings Relief To Investors

Balu Forge Shares Jump 10% After Long Fall Ends, I-T Probe Closure Brings Relief To Investors