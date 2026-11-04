Johnson Controls Appoints Vivek Bhide As President And Managing Director India, Former John Cockerill Executive Takes Charge Of Indian Operations

Vivek Bhide |

Mumbai: Johnson Controls has appointed Vivek Bhide, F.IOD, as President and Managing Director, India, strengthening its leadership team with an experienced executive who has worked across industrial technology, business transformation and corporate management.

The appointment is reflected in Bhide's LinkedIn profile. In his new position, he will lead Johnson Controls' business operations in India, overseeing the company's activities in the domestic market.

Leadership Appointment

Bhide takes charge of the India business after holding senior leadership positions across several multinational organisations. His appointment brings experience in corporate strategy, operational management and organisational transformation to Johnson Controls, a global company specialising in smart buildings, building technologies and energy-efficient solutions. As President and Managing Director, India, Bhide will be responsible for leading the company's operations in the country.

John Cockerill Experience

Before joining Johnson Controls, Bhide spent nearly seven years with John Cockerill, an international engineering and industrial technology group. Most recently, he served as Group Transformation Officer, a senior leadership position associated with organisational transformation and strategic change. His experience at John Cockerill adds an international industrial management dimension to his professional background.

Fortive Leadership

Earlier in his career, Bhide served as President of Fortive India, gaining leadership experience in the industrial technology sector. He also held the position of Managing Director at Gilbarco Veeder-Root India. These assignments provided experience in managing Indian business operations within multinational corporate structures.

DuPont Association

Bhide's professional journey also includes an association with DuPont, the global science and materials company. His career spans leadership assignments across engineering, industrial technology and business management.

India Operations

With his latest appointment, Bhide moves into a senior leadership role at Johnson Controls as the company continues operating in India's building technology and industrial solutions market. His experience across multinational businesses and transformation-focused assignments provides a broad management background for his new responsibilities. The appointment marks another significant leadership transition in India's industrial technology sector.