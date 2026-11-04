Ajay Rampal Returns To IFFCO Group As Poultry Division CEO, Industry Veteran Brings Over 30 Years Of Experience To Drive Business Growth

Ajay Rampal |

Mumbai: Ajay Rampal has returned to IFFCO Group as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its Poultry Division, effective October 19, 2026. Based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Rampal rejoins the organisation after a long professional association spanning more than three decades.

His appointment brings extensive experience in poultry operations, animal feed, business development and agricultural investments across Middle Eastern markets.

Leadership Return

Announcing his return, Rampal expressed appreciation for the opportunity to rejoin an organisation that had played an important role in his professional journey.

He said he looked forward to reconnecting with colleagues, industry partners and business teams while contributing to the poultry industry's continued growth and long-term sustainability.

Poultry Experience

Rampal previously served as CEO of IFFCO's Poultry-Agri Division from January 2005 to March 2025. During this period, he was associated with several major poultry developments and expansion initiatives across the Middle East.

These included the establishment of Emirates Poultry Farm in 2004 and the acquisition of Al Khazna Poultry Farms in 2008. He was also involved in forming the Atyab IFFCO joint venture in Oman in 2009.

Industry Journey

Before leading the Poultry-Agri Division, Rampal held several senior positions within IFFCO's diversified agricultural businesses. He served as CEO of the Animal Feed Division between January 2000 and December 2011.

Earlier, he worked as Export Manager at Emirates Grain Products Co from January 1996 to December 1999. He was also General Manager of the Fruits Division in Saudi Arabia between January 1991 and December 1995. His earlier career included serving as General Manager – Sales at Abbar & Zainy from 1984 to 1990.

Business Focus

In his latest leadership role, Rampal brings experience across layer and broiler poultry projects, commercial operations, marketing strategy and business development.

His background also includes identifying investment opportunities and supporting agricultural business expansion. His return places an experienced industry executive at the helm of IFFCO Group's poultry operations as the business continues pursuing growth and long-term sustainability.