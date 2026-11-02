PM Modi Hails Madhya Pradesh's Contribution To Nation's Progress On Foundation Day, Praises Growth In Agriculture, Industry And Infrastructure | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of Madhya Pradesh on the state's foundation day on Sunday. He said people of the state have made remarkable contributions in every field through their talent and enterprise.

From agriculture, industry, tourism, education and infrastructure to innovation, the state is achieving new milestones. Along with its all-round development, it is also playing a vital role in building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Taking to his X handle, he said that the state is a land of glorious heritage, rich culture and stunning natural beauty. The world-renowned heritage sites here further enhance its historical identity. He wished happiness, peace and prosperity in the lives of the people of the state.

PM Modi praises MP's development, welcomes Farmers Welfare Year initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day on Sunday. He said that he is happy to know that the state government is celebrating the current year as Farmers Welfare Year.

Remembering the old days when he used to visit different parts of the state while working for the party organisation, he recalled Kushabhau Thakre's dedication towards the organisation, the vision of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the public service of Vijayaraje Scindia.

Mentioning Mahakal's Ujjain city, the Narmada River and the intellectuality of Raja Bhoj, he said that in past years, the state and Centre have jointly worked on the state's connectivity and infrastructure. The Ken-Betwa interlinking project has come up with new hope for Bundelkhand.