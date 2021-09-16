Jobs platform apna secures $100 mn Series C funding led by Tiger Global at $1.1 bn valuation

apna, jobs platform and professional network for the rising workforce, has secured about $100 million in series C funding led by Tiger Global. The round also saw participation from Owl Ventures, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital India, Maverick Ventures and GSV Ventures. With this round, apna has attained a total valuation of $1.1 billion.

It aims to go into overdrive to sustainably solve the immense challenge of unemployment, poverty and upskilling.

Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO, apna, said, “With the continued support of our partners, we aim to accelerate our journey of ‘solving for the world’.”

How it works

apna’s job platform leverages a sophisticated algorithm that matches candidates with employers taking into account their skills, experience and preferences.

The app also comprises 70+ communities for skilled professionals like carpenters, painters, telecallers, field sales agents, delivery personnel and others. apna communities have enabled users to grow their professional networks, upskill through peer learning and find gig opportunities. apna’s communities enabled 17 million peer-to-peer professional conversations in the past month.

Griffin Schroeder, Partner, Tiger Global, said, “We expect job seekers in search of meaningful connections and vetted opportunities to drive Apna’s continued explosive growth across India – and the world.”

Partnering with Owl Ventures, education technology VC, will help bolster apna’s global ambitions in the skilling space, Amit Patel, Managing Director Owl Ventures, adding, “By incorporating learning and upskilling offerings to drive strong outcomes for its user communities, apna is building an end-to-end solution that has the potential to help individuals over the course of their career and not just in a single interaction."

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 10:36 AM IST