JK Tyre Reports 12% Revenue Growth, Net Profit Up 80% In Q4 FY26

JK Tyre & Industries reported 12 percent growth in consolidated revenue to Rs 4,223.4 crore. | Representational Image

Mumbai: JK Tyre & Industries Ltd reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 4,223.4 crore for Q4 FY26, up 12 percent from Rs 3,758.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net profit rose 80 percent year-on-year to Rs 178 crore against Rs 98.7 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax increased to Rs 276.5 crore from Rs 143.9 crore a year ago.

The company’s operating profit also improved to Rs 546.5 crore during the quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue remained largely flat compared with Rs 4,223 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while net profit declined 14 percent from Rs 207.7 crore. Profit before tax, however, increased 8.8 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 254.1 crore.

The company reported exceptional expenses during the quarter, including foreign exchange losses and voluntary retirement scheme expenses.

Annual exceptional items also included stamp duty expenses linked to the amalgamation of Cavendish Industries Ltd and provisions related to new labour code obligations.

What Drove The Numbers?

India remained the largest contributor to revenue, with segment revenue rising to Rs 3,903.3 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,406.4 crore a year earlier. Mexico operations contributed Rs 377.6 crore during the quarter.

Segment profit before finance costs and tax from India stood at Rs 416.9 crore. Basic earnings per share increased to Rs 6.25 from Rs 3.47 in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company also completed the amalgamation of subsidiary Cavendish Industries Ltd during FY26, resulting in an increase in equity share capital.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, JK Tyre reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 16,327 crore compared with Rs 14,693 crore in FY25, reflecting 11 percent growth.

Net profit for the year increased to Rs 776.1 crore from Rs 509.4 crore, while profit before tax rose to Rs 1,043 crore from Rs 713.4 crore.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for FY26. The company said it was adjudged “Best in Class” ESG rating for the third consecutive year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.