J.K. Shah Commerce Education |

Mumbai: J.K. Shah Commerce Education Limited (JKSCEL) is set to make its stock market debut on November 18, 2026, with its shares scheduled to list on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The listing follows the demerger of the commerce education business of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited, creating a separately listed company focused on professional and commerce education.

Stock Market Listing

Under the Composite Scheme of Arrangement, eligible Veranda Learning shareholders received shares in JKSCEL in a 1:1 ratio. Investors holding one equity share of Veranda Learning as of the October 6, 2026 record date were entitled to receive one fully paid-up JKSCEL equity share.

The company allotted 9,65,06,610 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each on October 7, without requiring additional payment from eligible shareholders.

Five Education Brands

JKSCEL brings together established education brands, including J.K. Shah Classes, BB Virtuals, Navkar Digital Institute, Tapasya College of Commerce and Logic School of Management.

Its portfolio covers professional qualifications, undergraduate commerce programmes and related educational courses. The company aims to strengthen its presence across these segments through its combined education platform.

₹1,000 Crore Revenue Ambition

JKSCEL has outlined an ambitious growth strategy, targeting revenue of ₹1,000 crore by FY30. The company expects to achieve this milestone through a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 35%.

However, the revenue target remains a forward-looking business projection.

Management Highlights Growth

Chairman and Managing Director J.K. Shah described the listing as an important milestone in developing a future-ready education institution.

The separate listing will establish JKSCEL's independent market identity following the restructuring. Investors will now watch the company's market debut and progress towards its FY30 revenue target.

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