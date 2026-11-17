Mumbai: British Council To Bring Representatives Of 50-Plus UK Universities For Study UK Education Fair On November 23

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Mumbai, November 16, 2026: The British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, is bringing representatives of more than 50 UK universities to India through its Study UK Education Fairs this November.

The three-city education fairs will begin in Dibrugarh on November 19, followed by New Delhi on November 21, and conclude in Mumbai on November 23, 2026.

The British Council said the fairs would provide prospective undergraduate and postgraduate students, as well as their parents, an opportunity to interact directly with representatives of UK universities and explore the wide range of academic and career opportunities available in the UK.

Through these interactions, attendees will be able to explore courses aligned with their academic interests and career aspirations, understand admission requirements, learn about tuition fees and scholarships, and seek guidance on the application process.

Over 50 UK Universities To Participate

Participating institutions include the University of Bath, Durham University, Goldsmiths, University of London, Coventry University, the University of Leeds, the University of Edinburgh, King's College London, the University of Manchester, the University of Liverpool and the University of Glasgow, among others.

Rittika Chanda Parruck MBE, Director of Education, India, at the British Council, said studying in the UK was about much more than gaining an internationally recognised qualification.

"It is an opportunity for students to develop a global outlook, build independent thinking and problem-solving skills, experience diverse cultures and perspectives, and form connections that can shape their personal and professional journeys," she said.

According to Parruck, UK universities offer a rich learning environment that combines academic excellence with practical exposure, research opportunities and strong links with industry.

"Through the Study UK Education Fairs, we hope to help students and their families explore these opportunities, understand the choices available to them and make informed decisions about their future careers," she added.

Registration Free For Mumbai Education Fair

Attendance at the fairs is free, but prior registration is required. Students, parents and other interested attendees can select their preferred city and register through the British Council India website.

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Mumbai Education Fair Details

Date: Monday, November 23, 2026

Time: 1 pm to 5 pm

Venue: Taj President Mumbai – IHCL SeleQtions

Address: 90 Cuffe Parade, Mumbai

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