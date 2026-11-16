Mumbai Book Festival 2026: Gulzar, Anupam Kher, Kailash Kher Among Stars Lined Up For 6-Day Literary Event

Mumbai, November 16, 2026: Prominent authors, poets, filmmakers, actors, sportspersons, academicians and public figures will come together at the six-day Mumbai Book Festival, which begins on November 24 at the University of Mumbai's Kalina campus. The event will feature 400 publishers, 600 book stalls, cultural programmes and a range of activities for children.
Organised by the National Book Trust (NBT), India, in association with the Ministry of Education and the Maharashtra government, the festival is the first such event in the city.
It aims to bring together diverse voices from literature, cinema, public affairs, science, sports and culture, giving readers an opportunity to interact with prominent personalities and explore a wide range of ideas.
Gulzar, Anupam Kher Among Key Speakers
The speaker line-up includes noted poet, lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar, actor Anupam Kher, Prasoon Joshi, chairman of Prasar Bharati, lyricist and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir, filmmaker Chandra Prakash Dwivedi and actor Shefali Shah.
Prof Milind Marathe, chairman of NBT, said the organisers had consciously chosen to call the event a festival rather than a fair, as literature forms the foundation of popular art and cultural activities.
"The base of the script for any popular art form or cultural activity is always literature," he said.
Established in 1957, NBT has three mandates: to publish affordable, India-centric non-academic books, promote translations and foster a reading culture. Marathe said the festival fulfilled the third mandate.
"If you put up a book stall, people interested in reading will come and buy books, but this will be a limited turnout. However, if you have Gulzar or Joshi coming to interact with visitors, you are inviting a larger audience," said Marathe, a former professor of technology at various universities.
Authors, Academicians And Public Figures
Other participants include screenwriter Akshat Gupta, author Kulpreet Yadav, actor Akhilendra Mishra, technology and public policy professional Anil K Anthony, theatre personality Deepak Karanjikar, and Army officer and author Colonel Ashutosh Kale.
The festival will also feature former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Paralympian Deepa Malik, entrepreneur and author Govind Dholakia, author Ashwin Sanghi, Marathi novelist Vishwas Patil and literary critic Sharan Kumar Limbale.
The speaker line-up further includes Acharya Prashant, Ayurveda entrepreneur Acharya Balkrishna, author and political analyst Shantanu Gupta, historian Medha Deshmukh Bhaskaran, hepatologist Dr Shiv Sarin, playwright and director Abhiram Bhadkamkar and Marathi poet Aruna Dhere.
Kulpreet Yadav, a former Commandant with the Indian Coast Guard who is now an author, will introduce audiences to the relatively lesser-known genre of war fiction in India.
Kailash Kher, Vaishali Samant To Perform
The cultural programme will complement the literary sessions with music, theatre and traditional art forms. Musical performances are scheduled by Vaishali Samant, Kailash Kher and Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge.
Children's Activities And Special Sessions
The National Centre for Children's Literature (NCCL), under NBT, has lined up several activities for young visitors. These include storytelling through art, a drawing competition, puppet-based traditional storytelling, a Marathi folk dance performance by schoolchildren, essay writing, clay sculpting, calligraphy, inter-school debates, quizzes and communication skills workshops.
Children can also participate in a rapid-fire 'Just a Minute' speech competition and mindfulness workshops.
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A much-anticipated session, 'Meet Your Superhero', will feature Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, astronaut, fighter pilot and Indian Air Force officer. A keynote session titled 'Diplomacy to Discourse' will be delivered by Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
Mumbai Book Festival: Dates And Venue
Dates: November 24 to 29, 2026
Time: 11 am to 10 pm
Venue: University of Mumbai, Kalina campus
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