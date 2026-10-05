Veranda Learning Announces Board Of Directors For J.K. Shah Commerce Education Limited

Veranda Learning |

Mumbai: Veranda Learning Solutions Limited on October 5, 2026, announced the constitution of the Board of Directors of J.K. Shah Commerce Education Limited (JSCEL). This development precedes the October 6, 2026, record date for the demerger of its Commerce education vertical.

New Entity and Brands

JSCEL will consolidate J.K. Shah Classes, BB Virtuals, Navkar Digital Institute, Tapasya College of Commerce, and Logic School of Management under a single Commerce education platform.

Board Composition

The Board of JSCEL will consist of eight directors. These include J.K. Shah as Chairman and Managing Director, Pooja Jinit Dharia and Vishal Shah as Whole-time Directors, and Sreedhar Muppala as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director.

Independent Directors

Devendra Raj Mehta, Rajeev Sharma, Vijay Choraria, and Nilesh Bansilal Mehta will serve as Independent Directors. Mehta is a former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and former Chairman of SEBI, and a recipient of the Padma Bhushan.

Management Commentary

Suresh Kalpathi, Executive Director and Chairman, Veranda Learning Solutions, said the constitution of the JSCEL board marks an important step as the Commerce business begins its next chapter as a focused entity. Kalpathi added that this foundation will enable JSCEL to build on its heritage and create new opportunities.

J.K. Shah, Chairman and Managing Director, J.K. Shah Commerce Education Limited, said JSCEL brings together strong Commerce education brands and academic teams under one platform. Shah expects to build on this legacy and take Commerce education to a larger audience.

Financial Leadership

Kalpesh J. Mehta will serve as Chief Financial Officer of JSCEL. Mehta is a Chartered Accountant with over 25 years of experience across financial services, manufacturing, construction, and education sectors.

Demerger Details

The record date for the demerger is October 6, 2026. Eligible shareholders of Veranda Learning will receive equity shares of JSCEL in accordance with the sanctioned Scheme of Arrangement. JSCEL plans to list its equity shares on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, pending regulatory approvals.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.