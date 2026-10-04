Education Ministry Approves 5 Centres Of Excellence For Classical Assamese, Bengali, Pali, Prakrit & Marathi | AI Representational Image

New Delhi, Oct 4, 2026: MoE approved 5 Centres of Excellence to preserve India's classical languages

Clockwise: Tezpur University, Visva-Bharati University, Central University of Gujarat, Deccan College Post Graduate and Research Institute

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has approved setting up of five Centres of Excellence for studies in classical Assamese, Bengali, Pali, Marathi and Prakrit, officials said on Saturday.

The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, has approved the establishment of five Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for studies in Classical Assamese, Classical Bengali, Classical Marathi, Classical Pali and Classical Prakrit. Click here to read more: https://t.co/fdiYj9IuP5#ClassicalLanguages #IndianLanguages @PMOIndia @narendramodi @JoshiPralhad @PIB_India @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) October 3, 2026

The five centres will be set up to strengthen academic research, digitisation, preservation and dissemination of the heritage of these classical languages, they said.

Centre for Classical Pali

“A proud moment for Odisha and a significant step towards preserving India’s rich linguistic heritage. The Ministry of Education’s approval of a Centre of Excellence for Classical Pali at the Central University of Odisha will strengthen the study, preservation and promotion of Pali, a language deeply connected with India’s intellectual, spiritual and cultural traditions,” Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said in a post on X.

“This Centre will further strengthen Odisha’s contribution to preserving India’s civilisational knowledge and linguistic heritage. My congratulations to the Central University of Odisha and everyone associated with this important initiative,” he added.

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Five universities selected

The five universities where the Centres of Excellence will be set up include Tezpur University (Assamese), Visva-Bharati University (Bengali), Central University of Odisha (Pali), Central University of Gujarat (Prakrit), Deccan College Post Graduate and Research Institute in Pune (Marathi).

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