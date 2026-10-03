Indore’s DAVV, Tripura University Join Hands To Preserve Tribal Heritage, Endangered Languages | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Indore, has entered into a five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tripura University, Agartala, to promote joint research, academic exchange and the preservation of the rich Tribal heritage and languages of Madhya Pradesh and the Northeast.

The agreement was signed on Friday at Tripura University during the university's 40th Foundation Day celebrations, marking a significant academic collaboration between institutions from Central and Northeast India.

Under the initial phase of the partnership, DAVV's Institute of Management Studies (IMS) and School of Tribal Studies will collaborate with Tripura University's departments of Business Management, Tourism Administration, Linguistics and Tribal Languages and Kokborok.

One of the key objectives of the MoU is the scientific documentation and creation of digital archives of indigenous knowledge, folk art, oral traditions and endangered Tribal languages, including Kokborok and local dialects. The initiative is aimed at creating a permanent academic repository of Tribal knowledge and cultural traditions that are at risk of being lost.

The two universities will also facilitate faculty and student exchange programmes, joint field studies and academic visits to Tribal regions of Madhya Pradesh and Tripura. These activities are expected to give students and researchers direct exposure to Tribal communities and their social, cultural and economic practices.

The collaboration will further explore joint and dual-degree programmes in accordance with University Grants Commission (UGC) norms, faculty development programmes and internship opportunities for students.

Research will also focus on emerging areas such as Tribal entrepreneurship, eco-tourism and sustainable livelihoods. The universities will work towards joint research publications, books, patents and intellectual property rights arising from such research.

DAVV vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai said the MoU was more than an academic partnership and would provide a platform for bringing together the cultural and intellectual heritage of Central and Northeast India. "Students and researchers will get a wider national-level platform and exposure, giving a new direction to tribal studies and research," Singhai said.

The MoU was signed during Tripura University's 40th Foundation Day celebrations, attended by Tripura Chief Minister Prof Manik Saha as the chief guest, education minister Kishore Barman and chancellor Ahmed Javed. DAVV vice chancellor Prof Singhai, Assam University vice chancellor Prof Rajiv Mohan Pant and Bandhan Group managing director Chandrasekhar Ghosh were among the guests.

DAVV IMS director Prof Deepak Shrivastava said the five-year agreement is also aligned with the National Education Policy's emphasis on multidisciplinary education, research and greater academic collaboration.