Indore Revives Organised Public Transport After Two Decades With Electric AC Buses | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of nearly two decades, Indore relaunched organised public transport services on Wednesday, introducing modern electric and air-conditioned buses along with enhanced safety, tracking and digital ticketing facilities.

Safety, technology take centre stage

The Chief Minister Sugam Parivahan Seva and PM E-Bus Seva Vandan programme was held at the Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AICTSL) premises.

Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLAs Madhu Verma, Mahendra Hardia and Malini Gaur, MIC member Nandkishor Pahadia and collector Shivam Verma flagged off the buses and travelled with passengers.

The buses will feature panic buttons for women, CCTV surveillance, live tracking, electric AC systems and digital/UPI ticketing. Concessional, student and differently-abled passenger passes will also be available.

Indore gets wider inter-city bus network

Under the Chief Minister Sugam Parivahan Seva, AICTSL will operate buses on inter-city routes connecting Indore with Dhar, Ratlam, Ujjain, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Nagpur and several other destinations.

E-bus fleet to rise to 150

Currently, 70 e-buses operate under the PM E-Bus Seva, with the fleet planned to increase to 150 in the future. The service will connect major cities, metropolitan centres and important pilgrimage destinations.

AICTSL executive director Arth Jain welcomed the guests. Officials and bus operators attended the programme.