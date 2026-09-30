SHOCKING Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Indore Cop 6-7 Times In Broad Daylight Near Imli Bazar | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A head constable posted at Malharganj police station was seriously injured after a man allegedly attacked him with a knife in the Sadar Bazar area on Tuesday. The accused, who was also injured, is undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

Sadar Bazar police station in-charge PL Sharma told Free Press that Head Constable Pawan Sisodia was travelling towards Malharganj while on duty when he spotted Shubham Jatav of Banganga allegedly attacking himself with a knife near Imli Bazar. Jatav had also allegedly tried to attack a shopkeeper before Sisodia intervened.

When Sisodia attempted to stop him, Jatav allegedly attacked the constable six to seven times, injuring his hands, legs and the back of his neck. Sisodia was rushed to hospital and is stated to be stable. Police also took Jatav to hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the motive and will arrest him after his treatment, officials said.

Wanted murder accused surrenders in old warrant case

The main accused in a Lasudia murder case surrendered before a court on Tuesday, despite police having announced a Rs 10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

ACP (Vijay Nagar) Parag Saini said Suraj Jat was wanted in connection with the assault of a youth, Chander, who was allegedly beaten on suspicion of cow theft and later died of his injuries. Police teams had been searching for Jat.

However, Jat surrendered in connection with a 2020 warrant issued by Vijay Nagar police and was sent to jail in that case. Police will seek his custody through a production warrant in the murder case after obtaining the court’s permission. Five accused have so far been arrested in the case.

Hira Nagar TI suspended over fake-plaster incident

Hira Nagar police station in-charge Sushil Patel has been suspended after an inquiry found negligence in an incident involving the alleged use of fake plasters on accused persons during a police parade.

Police had recently paraded some accused in the Hira Nagar area with their hands and legs covered in plaster.

A video later circulated on social media showing the accused removing the plasters without apparent difficulty outside the jail.

Following the video, senior officers ordered an inquiry. Based on the report, DCP (Zone-3) Abhishek Ranjan suspended Patel.