Indore Takes Centre Stage In Advanced Spine Surgery Training At EndospineCon 2026 | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The IRCADE-India Centre at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) is emerging as a hub for advanced medical training and international conferences, with more than 100 Indian and international delegates attending EndospineCon 2026.

Organised jointly by the Indore Spinal Welfare Society and Indore Spine Surgeons Association, the conference was held on the theme “From Learning Curve to Global Excellence”.

It brought together leading spine surgeons and experts to discuss advances in endoscopic spine surgery.

A key highlight was a hands-on cadaveric workshop that provided surgeons practical training in endoscopic spine surgery techniques, including surgical approaches, technical nuances and potential challenges before they apply them in the operating theatre, organisers said.

SAIMS founder-chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari said the conference was a step towards establishing Indore as a smart medical hub equipped for modern healthcare.

He said such advanced cadaveric training facilities were earlier largely available only in a few metropolitan cities.

IRCADE-India general manager Abhishek Pal said the centre is the only IRCADE facility in South Asia offering convenient access to hands-on cadaveric training.

Organising secretary Dr Prasad Patgaonkar said the workshop helped surgeons better understand complex procedural challenges and improve their surgical preparedness.

The SAIMS management said it plans to organise more advanced medical training programmes and add facilities aimed at improving healthcare delivery while reducing the financial and logistical burden on patients and their families.