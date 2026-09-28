200+ Join Indore Heritage Walk On World Tourism Day, Explore City’s Holkar-Era Legacy | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 200 people participated in a heritage walk organised by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Sunday to mark World Tourism Day under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2026' campaign.

The walk began at the historic Krishnapura Chhatri, passed through Rajwada and concluded at Gopal Mandir.

Representatives and students from various NGOs, nursing colleges, Indore School of Social Work and other educational and social institutions took part in the event.

Noted Central India historian Zafar Ansari briefed participants about Indore's history, cultural heritage, historic landmarks and the city's distinctive identity.

Ansari also displayed century-old sanitation-related artefacts from his personal collection.

He highlighted Indore's long association with sanitation and said Mahatma Gandhi had appreciated compost prepared in Indore in 1935, with the reference also appearing in his newspaper Harijan.

He said the foundations of organised sanitation in the city were laid during the Holkar era, including the establishment of the Indore Municipality workshop in 1870.

The event focused on clean tourism, responsible civic behaviour and public participation. Participants took a cleanliness pledge and were urged to keep the city's historical and cultural heritage clean and protected.

The IMC said the initiative aimed to connect citizens and young people with Indore's heritage while promoting responsible and participatory tourism.