J&K govt transfers land to Airport Authority of India for expanding Jammu airport

The Jammu and Kashmir government has transferred land to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for the expansion of Jammu airport. The land to the tune of 974 Kanal has been transferred in village Rakh Raipur, tehsil Jammu South free of cost to AAI under the National Civil Aviation Policy 2016.

The state departments namely animal husbandry, irrigation, PWD will be provided budgetary support or compensated with equal land value elsewhere, the government said.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force (IAF) which controls the Jammu airport had issued a notice for airmen (NOTAM) which will lead to the removal of a 30 percent load penalty on the airport. This means that now airlines can fly full load which leads to lower fares and longer destinations by aircraft.

The NOTAM has been issued by IAF as they control the airport. The NOTAM involved coordination with the Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Airport Authority of India. The trigger for change was the UT govt of Jammu and Kashmir. Three factors are behind the move including a new governance mindset from the lackadaisical to moving the needle.

In addition, market forces have influenced the move as this will improve traveler perception about the safety of J&K.



The third advantage is the extension and strengthening of the Jammu runway which improves traffic and connectivity for the region. A notice to airmen (NOTAM) is a notice containing information concerning the establishment, condition, or change in any aeronautical facility, service, procedure, or hazard, the timely knowledge of which is essential to personnel concerned with flight operations.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 07:26 PM IST