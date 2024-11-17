JioHotstar Saga Ends: UAE-Based Siblings Bid Adieu To Domain, Say Will Transfer Website To Reliance For Free

In what was the eventual end to an overtly dramatic saga, JioHotstar.com might finally end up in the hands of the "rightful owners", in this case, Reliance Industries Ltd.

UAE-Based Siblings Bid GoodBye

In the most recent update in the story that was started by Cambridge aspirant Delhi-based techie and picked up by two UAE-based siblings involved in 'charity', the domain appears to be on its way to the Mukesh Ambani-owned corporation.

The siblings, Jainam and Jivika Jain, took to their website, possibly for the last time, to bid adieu to the website.

In the small letter addressed to the internet, the two said, "Today, we write to you with mixed emotions. Our journey with jiohotstar.com is coming to an end, a journey that started with a simple act of kindness to help a young developer from Delhi chase his dreams. It has been wonderful to share this space with all of you, spread hope, and talk about the importance of Seva and kindness."

Reliance To Take Over The Website

Furthermore, announcing the departure of the control of the website to RIL, the Jain siblings added, "We have an important update to share: Reliance IP legal team has approached us, and we will be transferring this domain to them, free of cost."

Final Goodbye |

No Payment Made

On the aspect of the payment and the price on the website, the siblings added, "There have been some rumours online suggesting that there is a payment or deal involved, but we want to make it clear—this is not true. Just as we said in our last video, there is no pressure from anyone, and there is no deal of any kind. This is purely a transfer of the domain from our side because we believe it could be useful for them. Whether or not they choose to use it is up to them."

Reliance Contacted Us

"The Reliance IP legal team has contacted us. We have told them that the domain transfer will only happen after the agreement is signed. They have asked us to visit Mumbai to sign the agreement. We are waiting for the draft. We hope the agreement will be signed soon. As soon as this happens, we will transfer the domain and this website will come to an end."

Earlier, the UAE-based 'philanthropists' had issued an offer, according to which they would offer the website, which they had acquired from a Delhi-based techie, who was the first to 'Buy' the domain to Reliance, free of cost.

In the previous letter, the siblings underscored that they were not under duress to do so, and they did it, as per their volition.

The Beginning

It all started when a Delhi-based unidentified techie, who aspired to study at the coveted Cambridge in the UK, took the opportunity and bought the domain of the website before the merger of Disney and Reliance in India.

The techie asked Reliance to pay for his studies. Things quickly turned sour as the developer was allegedly threatened with a law suit. Eventually he was forced to give up the website, which was then put up for sale at the price of Rs 21 lakh.

The website then changed ownership with the aforementioned UAE-based siblings, who used it as publicity tool. Ultimately, the charity siblings announced their willingness to transfer the website to Reliance, free of charge. All this the merged entity under Nita Ambani launched their own website, Jiostar. Now, it remains to be seen what the corporation does. It is yet to officially comment on the matter.