Jio leads 4G chart with 21.9 mbps download speed in Jun, Vodafone Idea fastest in upload: TRAI data

Reliance Jio led the 4G internet segment in June with its 21.9 megabit per second average download speed, while Vodafone Idea topped the chart in upload segment with 6.2 mbps data speed, according to the latest data published by telecom regulator TRAI.

Reliance Jio's 4G network speed marginally increased and was over three times higher than that of the nearest competitor Vodafone Idea, which showed an average download speed of 6.5 mbps.

Airtel's average 4G download speed improved marginally and was still the lowest at 5 mbps, according to TRAI data published on Thursday.