Jio launches new entertainment plans under JioFiber postpaid; available to all users from April 22

India's largest telecom and broadband provider Jio on Tuesday launched new postpaid entertainment plans under the JioFiber postpaid category.

According to the company, the new plans will be made available to all users from April 22.

"The users will get internet box (Gateway Router), set top box and installation valued at Rs 10,000 at zero cost when they opt for a JioFiber postpaid connection," the company said in a statement.

"The users will continue to access unlimited high-speed internet starting at Rs 399 per month. Additionally, by paying just Rs 100 or Rs 200 extra per month, they can now access contents of their choice through a collection of up to 14 OTT apps," it added.

As per the statement, the users will get access to 14 leading entertainment apps on large screen and small screen (multiple devices included), "thereby giving users access to their favorite movies, TV channels, originals, news, shows, sports and much more".

The 14 apps include Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sonyliv, Voot, Sunnxt, Discovery+, Hoichoi, Altbalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Universal+, Voot Kids and JioCinema.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:00 PM IST