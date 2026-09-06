Jio At 10: 533.3 Million Users Later, Akash Ambani Sets Sights On Global Markets

With 533.3 million users and 23 exabytes of monthly data traffic. |

Mumbai: With 533.3 million customers and more than 23 exabytes of monthly data traffic, Reliance Jio is setting its sights on global markets after completing a decade that transformed India’s telecom landscape.

Jio Platforms Managing Director and Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said the company plans to take its made-in-India technology across connectivity, digital products, enterprise solutions and artificial intelligence to global markets.

In a letter to employees marking 10 years since Jio’s commercial launch, Ambani said the next opportunity is to expand these technologies globally and strengthen India’s position as a technology creator for the world.

Jio Looks Beyond India

Ambani said Jio has evolved beyond being a telecom company and is developing original technology in India across connectivity, digital products, enterprise solutions and AI.

“The opportunity before us is to continue making the benefits of technology accessible at scale, taking these technologies global and strengthening India's position as a creator of technology for the world,” Ambani said.

From Free Calls To 533.3 Million Users

Jio commercially launched its mobile services on September 5, 2016, through Reliance Jio Infocomm. Its entry disrupted the telecom market by offering free voice calls and initially providing services free to subscribers under a promotional scheme.

The company crossed 50 million subscribers within 83 days of its commercial launch and reached 100 million customers in less than six months.

As of June 30, 2026, Jio had 533.3 million customers.

Data Traffic Crosses 23 Exabytes Monthly

Jio has emerged as one of the world’s largest data operators, carrying more than 23 exabytes of data traffic every month.

Over the past decade, its subscriber base has recorded net additions of nearly 500 million. The company has also accelerated India’s shift towards 5G while expanding connectivity across homes and businesses.

Ambani credited Jio’s growth to its employees, saying teams across the company have challenged established practices, developed new products and technologies, and maintained a strong focus on customers.

With its domestic scale firmly established, Jio’s next decade is set to focus increasingly on exporting Indian-developed digital and AI technologies to global markets.