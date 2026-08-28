SEBI Approves IPO Plans Of Jio Platforms, Paras Healthcare, Bharat PET And Four Other Companies

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given its observations to the IPO proposals of seven companies, clearing the way for them to proceed with their respective public offerings.

The list includes Jio Platforms, Paras Healthcare, Bharat PET, Sadbhav Futuretech, M K Sons Fine Jewels, Paramotor Digital Technology and Pushp Brand (India).

The companies had submitted their draft IPO documents between March and June this year. SEBI issued observations on their filings between August 24 and August 28.

Under the regulator's rules, companies filing through the regular route generally have one year from receiving observations to launch their IPO, while those using the confidential filing route get 18 months.

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Jio Platforms IPO to Focus on Debt Repayment

Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is planning a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares, without an offer-for-sale component. The company intends to deploy ₹27,500 crore from the IPO proceeds towards repayment of specified debt, with the balance earmarked for general corporate requirements.

Its telecom subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm, served 52.44 crore customers as of March 2026. Jio Platforms brings together telecom, broadband and digital services under a common technology platform.

Paras Healthcare, Bharat PET Offerings

Paras Healthcare has proposed an IPO of up to ₹1,800 crore, comprising a ₹500-crore fresh issue and an offer-for-sale worth ₹1,300 crore by promoters and investors. The hospital operator runs eight facilities with 2,211 beds across North India, Bihar and Jharkhand. It plans to use ₹375 crore from the fresh issue to repay debt.

Meanwhile, Delhi-based Bharat PET has received SEBI's clearance for an IPO of up to ₹760 crore. The issue will include a ₹120-crore fresh issue and a ₹640-crore OFS. The company plans to allocate ₹50 crore towards debt repayment and ₹35.8 crore for machinery and equipment.