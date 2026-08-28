Farm Peace Limited IPO To Open On September 1, 2026

Farm Peace Limited IPO |

Mumbai: Farm Peace Limited is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on September 1, 2026, after filing its prospectus with BSE SME.

The company, which operates in contract farming, primarily focuses on processed-grade potato varieties supplied to food processing companies for making French fries, chips and other potato-based products.

IPO Details

The IPO is a 100 per cent fixed-price issue comprising up to 54.24 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

Farm Peace has fixed the issue price at Rs 59 per share, taking the total offer size to Rs 32 crore.

The issue will open for subscription on Tuesday, September 1, and close on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

Investors can apply for a minimum lot of 4,000 equity shares and thereafter in multiples of 2,000 shares.

The company has reserved 2.72 lakh equity shares for the market maker. At the issue price, the reserved portion is valued at approximately Rs 1.60 crore.

About Farm Peace Limited

Farm Peace Limited, incorporated in October 2021 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, is an integrated contract farming company specialising in processed-grade potato varieties, including Santana, Frysona, Innovator, Lady Rosetta and Chipsona.

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The company operates a 100 per cent buy-back model, providing farmers with certified seeds, agronomic support and technical assistance while procuring their entire produce at pre-agreed prices and quality standards. It works with farmers across Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mehsana and Banaskantha districts of Gujarat.

Farm Peace produced 61,680 metric tonnes of potatoes across more than 5,660 acres in FY26, compared with 55,000 tonnes across 5,100 acres in FY25 and 32,500 tonnes across 3,200 acres in FY24.

Its Farm Peace mobile application, launched in September 2023, supports traceability and crop-cycle management.

Financially, revenue from operations increased 14.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 90.83 crore in FY26, while EBITDA rose 34.8 per cent to Rs 12.48 crore. Profit after tax stood at Rs 7.53 crore.

According to its prospectus, India’s contract farming market is projected to expand from an estimated USD 7 billion in FY25 to USD 9.7 billion by FY30, supported by growing demand for processed foods, technology adoption and improved market access.