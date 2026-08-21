Madhur Knit Crafts To Launch ₹53.28 Crore IPO On August 24 To Fund Expansion And Debt Repayment | File Pic

New Delhi, Aug 21: Textile manufacturer Madhur Knit Crafts will launch its Rs 53.28 crore initial public offering on August 24, as the company looks to raise fresh capital for working capital, debt repayment and investment in solar panels.

The IPO will close on August 27 for public subscription. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 95-100 per equity share and proposes to list its shares on the NSE Emerge platform.

The public offer is an entirely new issue of 53.28 lakh equity shares. The application lot size has been fixed at 1,200 shares, while 2.66 lakh shares have been reserved for market makers.

Madhur Knit Crafts plans to use Rs 20.85 crore of the proceeds for prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings and Rs 15.92 crore for working capital requirements.

Another Rs 3.68 crore will fund the purchase of solar panels, with the remainder of the proceeds earmarked for general corporate purposes and offer-related expenses.

"The proposed IPO marks an important milestone in this journey and will support our working capital needs, strengthen our financial position and enable us to invest further in our manufacturing capabilities," Arun Gupta, Managing Director, Madhur Knit Crafts Ltd, said.

For the 11 months ended February 28, 2026, the company reported total income of Rs 194.79 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 12.35 crore. In FY2025, total income was Rs 171.76 crore, and PAT was Rs 11.03 crore.

Incorporated in 1997, Madhur Knit Crafts manufactures fabrics, blankets, winter textiles, garments and other textile products.

The company operates an integrated yarn-to-cloth manufacturing model, with capabilities spanning knitting, dyeing, printing, brushing, polishing, sueding, stentering, bonding and finishing. Its products cater to apparel, home-textile and industrial applications.

SKI Capital Services is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.

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