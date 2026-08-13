Gift Of Life Beyond Death: Thane Regional Mental Hospital Spearheads Organ Donation Awareness Campaign Under 'Jug Jug Jio Abhiyan'

Thane: In a major initiative to promote organ donation and debunk socio-medical myths, the Regional Mental Hospital in Thane organized a series of awareness programs as part of the ongoing Organ Donation Fortnight (August 1 to 13) under the Maharashtra Public Health Department’s ‘Jug Jug Jio Abhiyan’.
The campaign, conducted under the guidance of Medical Superintendent Dr. Netaji Mulik, aimed at educating patients, relatives, healthcare staff, and local citizens on the life-saving potential of organ donation.
Key Highlights of the Initiative
Mass Pledge Drive: Healthcare personnel, patients, visitors, and students collectively took a solemn pledge to commit to organ donation post-demise.
Digital Registration via QR Codes: To simplify the process, the institution introduced QR code-based digital registrations, enabling citizens to pledge their organs instantly.
Visual Media & Outreach: Informative posters and exhibits were deployed across hospital premises to clarify legal, medical, and procedural aspects of organ donation.
Destigmatizing Mental Healthcare & Social Contribution
A central objective of the drive was championing inclusivity within mental health institutions. Organizers emphasized that living with a mental health condition does not diminish an individual's ability to contribute meaningfully to society.
By adhering to established legal and clinical frameworks, the campaign sought to sensitize the community while advocating for equal participation of mental health care recipients in social welfare programs.
"Organ donation is a noble pledge that keeps humanity alive. A single decision can offer a renewed lease on life to multiple patients in critical need. Awareness around organ donation must not remain confined to a fortnight—it needs to reach every stratum of society."
— Dr. Netaji Mulik, Medical Superintendent, Regional Mental Hospital, Thane
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: