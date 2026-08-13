Gift Of Life Beyond Death: Thane Regional Mental Hospital Spearheads Organ Donation Awareness Campaign Under 'Jug Jug Jio Abhiyan' | File photo

Thane: In a major initiative to promote organ donation and debunk socio-medical myths, the Regional Mental Hospital in Thane organized a series of awareness programs as part of the ongoing Organ Donation Fortnight (August 1 to 13) under the Maharashtra Public Health Department’s ‘Jug Jug Jio Abhiyan’.

​The campaign, conducted under the guidance of Medical Superintendent Dr. Netaji Mulik, aimed at educating patients, relatives, healthcare staff, and local citizens on the life-saving potential of organ donation.

​Key Highlights of the Initiative

​Mass Pledge Drive: Healthcare personnel, patients, visitors, and students collectively took a solemn pledge to commit to organ donation post-demise.

​Digital Registration via QR Codes: To simplify the process, the institution introduced QR code-based digital registrations, enabling citizens to pledge their organs instantly.

​Visual Media & Outreach: Informative posters and exhibits were deployed across hospital premises to clarify legal, medical, and procedural aspects of organ donation.

​Destigmatizing Mental Healthcare & Social Contribution

​A central objective of the drive was championing inclusivity within mental health institutions. Organizers emphasized that living with a mental health condition does not diminish an individual's ability to contribute meaningfully to society.

​By adhering to established legal and clinical frameworks, the campaign sought to sensitize the community while advocating for equal participation of mental health care recipients in social welfare programs.

​"Organ donation is a noble pledge that keeps humanity alive. A single decision can offer a renewed lease on life to multiple patients in critical need. Awareness around organ donation must not remain confined to a fortnight—it needs to reach every stratum of society."

​— Dr. Netaji Mulik, Medical Superintendent, Regional Mental Hospital, Thane