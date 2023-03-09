Jio arm to acquire Mimosa Networks for $60 million

Jio arm Radisys to acquire Mimosa Networks for $60 million | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Airspan Networks Holdings and Radisys Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, on Thursday signed an agreement for sale of Mimosa Networks Inc for $60 million on a debt free, cash free basis, Reliance announced in an exchange filing.

The transaction is subject to certain regulatory and other customary closing conditions, including the US CFIUS review and approval by Airspan’s senior lender and is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2023.

Airspan maintains a reseller channel for specific joint 4G/5G and FWA projects and will continue marketing Mimosa products to some of its customers following the acquisition.

Mimosa’s product development, manufacturing, and sales teams of 56 employees will continue with Mimosa following the acquisition by Radisys.

What is Mimosa?

Airspan acquired Mimosa in 2018 to target cost effective fixed wireless access network connections. Mimosa has a diverse portfolio of point-to-point and point-to-multi-point products based on WiFi 5 and the newer WiFi 6E technologies as well as related accessories, such as twist on antennas, PoE Injectors, etc. These solutions have use cases in the backhaul requirements for 5G and FTTX/ FWA rollouts. Jio has been a major customer of Mimosa.

Speaking about the transaction, Mathew Oommen, President, Jio said, “Over the years, our collaboration with Airspan has resulted in groundbreaking architectures for high-speed connectivity for both the end user and for backhaul applications. Acquisition of Mimosa will further accelerate Jio’s innovation and leadership in the production of telecom network products that deliver value to consumers and enterprises across the globe with cost-effective, rapidly deployable fixed and mobile broadband.”

Eric Stonestrom, Chairman and CEO of Airspan said, “We are excited about this transaction. It not only puts a very capable product team with one of the world’s most innovative and transformative technology and telecommunications companies, but it also strengthens Airspan’s balance sheet enabling the company to pursue 4G and 5G private and MNO networks which have been our main focus.”

Reliance Jio Infocomm USA Inc, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Jio is a shareholder of Airspan and maintains a seat on its Board of Directors.

PJT Partners acted as financial advisor to Airspan. Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP and Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as legal advisors to Airspan.

Covington & Burling LLP acted as legal advisors, and Ernst & Young acted as accounting and tax diligence advisor to Radisys.