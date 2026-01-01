 India-Maldives Bilateral Trade Surges Threefold In 8 Years, Exports Double, Imports Jump 20-Fold
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia-Maldives Bilateral Trade Surges Threefold In 8 Years, Exports Double, Imports Jump 20-Fold

India-Maldives Bilateral Trade Surges Threefold In 8 Years, Exports Double, Imports Jump 20-Fold

Bilateral trade between India and the Maldives grew over threefold in eight years, with India's exports doubling to $680 million and imports rising 20-fold to $119 million in FY2024-25. Boosted by Indian tourism and recent agreements on debt relief, infrastructure LoC, digital payments, and FTA talks, ties have strengthened into a multi-dimensional partnership focused on sustainability.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The bilateral trade between India and the Maldives has grown more than threefold over the last eight years, with India’s exports doubling to 680 million in FY 2024–25 and imports from the Maldives taking a huge 20-fold leap to $119 million. Along with the rising flow of Indian tourists to the island nation, the economic-interdependence between the two countries has been steadily growing over the years.

Recently, India–Maldives relations have entered a renewed phase following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Maldives, during which eight key bilateral agreements were signed. The agreements cover debt relief, reducing the Maldives’ annual repayment burden by 40 per cent; a $565 million Line of Credit for infrastructure; UPI–RuPay integration; fisheries cooperation; housing projects; security assistance; climate resilience; and advancing FTA and investment treaty talks, according to an article published in the Maldives Insight news portal.

Read Also
'Tariffs, Trade, & Tantrums': A Look Back At One Year Of Donald Trump's 2nd Term As US President
article-image

The report highlights that India’s exports, comprising petroleum products, pharmaceutical products, and food goods such as rice, fruits and vegetables, are economic necessities for the island nation. In addition, machinery, electrical equipment, and transport vehicles exported by India play an important role in meeting consumer demand in the Maldives. While smaller in value, imports from the Maldives hold strategic and economic significance. India primarily imports fish and marine products. The article states that tourism is the most visible and dynamic bridge between India and the Maldives.

It points out that India has consistently ranked among the top countries for tourist arrivals in the Maldives, providing stability and resilience to the tourism-led economy, especially when arrivals from Europe or East Asia fluctuate. It observes that India–Maldives relations have evolved from basic neighbourly ties into a mature, multi-dimensional partnership defined by trust, development, and a shared vision. “From being a first responder in times of crisis to a long-term partner in infrastructure, trade, tourism, and sustainability, India’s engagement with the Maldives reflects a relationship built on respect rather than dominance,” the article states.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Emerges As Model District In Education Reform Drive Under CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Visionary Leadership
Palghar Emerges As Model District In Education Reform Drive Under CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Visionary Leadership
Rupee Depreciates 10 Paise To 89.98 Against Dollar On First Trading Day Of 2026
Rupee Depreciates 10 Paise To 89.98 Against Dollar On First Trading Day Of 2026
Canadian Man Says Moving To India 8 Years Ago Was 'One Of His Best Decisions': Explains How Country Is Changing Faster Than The World Realises
Canadian Man Says Moving To India 8 Years Ago Was 'One Of His Best Decisions': Explains How Country Is Changing Faster Than The World Realises
Tourism Malaysia Kicks-Off Visit Malaysia Year 2026 With Curated Souvenirs For Passengers At Mumbai Airport
Tourism Malaysia Kicks-Off Visit Malaysia Year 2026 With Curated Souvenirs For Passengers At Mumbai Airport

Looking ahead, the trajectory of India–Maldives relations is poised to become even more comprehensive with the proposed Free Trade Agreement and a Bilateral Investment Treaty, which are expected to strengthen economic cooperation and enhance private investment flows, the article added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Swiggy, Zomato, Magicpin Report Record New Year's Eve Orders Despite Gig Workers' Strike

Swiggy, Zomato, Magicpin Report Record New Year's Eve Orders Despite Gig Workers' Strike

Rupee Depreciates 10 Paise To 89.98 Against Dollar On First Trading Day Of 2026

Rupee Depreciates 10 Paise To 89.98 Against Dollar On First Trading Day Of 2026

Adani Group Commits $75 Billion To Green Energy As India's Power Demand Surges

Adani Group Commits $75 Billion To Green Energy As India's Power Demand Surges

New GST-Cess Combo On Pan Masala To Curb Evasion Through Dual Value-Capacity Tracking From February...

New GST-Cess Combo On Pan Masala To Curb Evasion Through Dual Value-Capacity Tracking From February...

India-Maldives Bilateral Trade Surges Threefold In 8 Years, Exports Double, Imports Jump 20-Fold

India-Maldives Bilateral Trade Surges Threefold In 8 Years, Exports Double, Imports Jump 20-Fold