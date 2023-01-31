Jio announces True 5G roll-out in 34 more cities, check the list of cities here

Jio announces True 5G roll-out in 34 more cities | Image: Jio (Representative)

Reliance Jio, today, announced the launch of its True 5G services across 34 additional cities, via an exchange filing.

With this, Jio users across 225 cities are now enjoying Jio True 5G services. Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in most of these cities.

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting today.

Here is the list of cities:

Commenting on the occasion, Jio Spokesperson said, "We are really excited to launch Jio True 5G services in 34 additional cities, taking the total count to 225 cities. Jio has achieved this milestone in just under 120 days since the Beta Trial launch and is well on its way to connect the entire nation with the transformational Jio True 5G services by December 2023."

"A 5G network rollout of this scale is a first anywhere in the world, and 2023 will be a landmark year for India, when the entire country will reap the benefits of the revolutionary True 5G technology, delivered through Jio’s superior network infrastructure."

"We are grateful to the Central and State Governments for their continuous support in our quest to digitize our country."

