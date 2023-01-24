Jio announces largest ever 5G roll-out with 50 cities across 17 States/UTs: Check the full list here | Image: Jio (Representative)

Reliance Jio today announced the largest-ever launch of its True 5G services across 50 cities, the company said in an exchange filing.

With this launch, Jio users across 184 cities can enjoy Jio True 5G services.

Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in most of these cities.

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting today, the company said.

Here is the list of cities:

1 Chittoor Andhra Pradesh

2 Kadapa Andhra Pradesh

3 Narasaraopet Andhra Pradesh

4 Ongole Andhra Pradesh

5 Rajamahendravaram Andhra Pradesh

6 Srikakulam Andhra Pradesh

7 Vizianagaram Andhra Pradesh

8 Nagaon Assam

9 Bilaspur Chhattisgarh

10 Korba Chhattisgarh

11 Rajnandgaon Chhattisgarh

12 Panaji Goa

13 Ambala Haryana

14 Bahadurgarh Haryana

15 Hisar Haryana

16 Karnal Haryana

17 Panipat Haryana

18 Rohtak Haryana

19 Sirsa Haryana

20 Sonipat Haryana

21 Dhanbad Jharkhand

22 Bagalkote Karnataka

23 Chikkamagaluru Karnataka

24 Hassan Karnataka

25 Mandya Karnataka

26 Tumakuru Karnataka

27 Alappuzha Kerala

28 Kolhapur Maharashtra

29 Nanded-Waghala Maharashtra

30 Sangli Maharashtra

31 Balasore Odisha

32 Baripada Odisha

33 Bhadrak Odisha

34 Jharsuguda Odisha

35 Puri Odisha

36 Sambalpur Odisha

37 Puducherry Puducherry

38 Amritsar Punjab

39 Bikaner Rajasthan

40 Kota Rajasthan

41 Dharmapuri Tamil Nadu

42 Erode Tamil Nadu

43 Thoothukudi Tamil Nadu

44 Nalgonda Telangana

45 Jhansi Uttar Pradesh

46 Aligarh Uttar Pradesh

47 Moradabad Uttar Pradesh

48 Saharanpur Uttar Pradesh

49 Asansol West Bengal

50 Durgapur West Bengal

Commenting on the occasion, Jio Spokesperson said, "We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in 50 additional cities across 17 states and union territories, taking the total count to 184 cities. This is by far one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023."

"The entire nation will be able to enjoy and benefit from Jio True 5G services by December 2023. We are grateful to the State Governments of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal for their continuous support in our quest to digitize every region."