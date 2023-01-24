e-Paper Get App
Jio announces largest ever 5G roll-out with 50 cities across 17 States/UTs: Check the full list here

Hon'ble Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla to inaugurated Jio True 5G in Kota and Anil Vij, Hon’ble Home Minister of Haryana, inaugurated Jio True 5G in Haryana circle

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 02:09 PM IST
article-image
Jio announces largest ever 5G roll-out with 50 cities across 17 States/UTs: Check the full list here | Image: Jio (Representative)
Reliance Jio today announced the largest-ever launch of its True 5G services across 50 cities, the company said in an exchange filing.

With this launch, Jio users across 184 cities can enjoy Jio True 5G services.

Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in most of these cities.

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting today, the company said.

Here is the list of cities:

1  Chittoor  Andhra Pradesh
 2  Kadapa  Andhra Pradesh
3  Narasaraopet  Andhra Pradesh
4  Ongole  Andhra Pradesh
5  Rajamahendravaram  Andhra Pradesh
6  Srikakulam  Andhra Pradesh
7  Vizianagaram  Andhra Pradesh
8  Nagaon  Assam
9  Bilaspur  Chhattisgarh
10  Korba  Chhattisgarh
11  Rajnandgaon  Chhattisgarh
12  Panaji  Goa
13  Ambala  Haryana
14  Bahadurgarh  Haryana
15  Hisar  Haryana
16  Karnal  Haryana
17  Panipat  Haryana
18  Rohtak  Haryana
19  Sirsa  Haryana
20  Sonipat  Haryana
21  Dhanbad  Jharkhand
22  Bagalkote  Karnataka
23  Chikkamagaluru  Karnataka
24  Hassan  Karnataka
25  Mandya  Karnataka
26  Tumakuru  Karnataka
27  Alappuzha  Kerala
28  Kolhapur  Maharashtra
29  Nanded-Waghala  Maharashtra
30  Sangli  Maharashtra
31  Balasore  Odisha
32  Baripada  Odisha
33  Bhadrak  Odisha
34  Jharsuguda  Odisha
35  Puri  Odisha
36  Sambalpur  Odisha
37  Puducherry  Puducherry
38  Amritsar  Punjab
39  Bikaner  Rajasthan
40  Kota  Rajasthan
41  Dharmapuri  Tamil Nadu
42  Erode  Tamil Nadu
43  Thoothukudi  Tamil Nadu
44  Nalgonda  Telangana
45  Jhansi  Uttar Pradesh
46  Aligarh  Uttar Pradesh
47  Moradabad  Uttar Pradesh
48  Saharanpur  Uttar Pradesh
49  Asansol  West Bengal
50  Durgapur  West Bengal

Commenting on the occasion, Jio Spokesperson said, "We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in 50 additional cities across 17 states and union territories, taking the total count to 184 cities. This is by far one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023."

"The entire nation will be able to enjoy and benefit from Jio True 5G services by December 2023. We are grateful to the State Governments of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal for their continuous support in our quest to digitize every region."

