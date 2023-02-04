Jio announces launch of True 5G in Haridwar | Image: Jio (Representative)

Reliance Jio today announced the launch of its True 5G services in Haridwar from Har Ki Pauri, bringing the total number of Jio True 5G cities to 226 across the country, via an exchange filing.

Haridwar becomes the second city in the state after the capital city Dehradun to get Jio True 5G services.

In a message, the Honorable Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “ With the beginning of this service, not only the people of Haridwar, but also the pilgrims visiting the Holy city of Haridwar from the country and abroad, including the pilgrims visiting for Char Dham yatra in the near future will benefit.

The launch of 5G services by Jio network ahead of the commencement of Chardham Yatra is commendable. I hope Jio's 5G network will soon be available in all the main towns of Uttarakhand. This will be a true representation of the state as a Digital Devbhoomi in the upcoming G-20 Summit events scheduled in Rishikesh.”

Commenting on the launch, Jio Spokesperson said “We are excited to commence Jio True 5G in Haridwar. Jio True 5G will usher in plethora of opportunities and enriched experiences for the citizens of Uttarakhand.”

Starting from 4th February 2023, Jio users in Haridwar will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

As per Jio, True 5G has a three-fold advantages:

1. Stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with Zero dependency on 4G network

2. The largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands

3. Carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation

